Anne Templeman-Jones Acquires 652 Shares of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Anne Templeman-Jones purchased 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$68.90 ($49.21) per share, with a total value of A$44,922.15 ($32,087.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

