Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.46 and last traded at $90.32. Approximately 9,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

