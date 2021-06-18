Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Anterix traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 4019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Anterix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anterix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,176.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

