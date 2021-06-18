Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,666,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,798 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of AON worth $4,525,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.05. 55,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,556. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

