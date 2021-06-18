APIX (APIX) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 64.9% against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $387,228.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00720517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00042624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082564 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.