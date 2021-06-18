Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 102,912 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35.

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

