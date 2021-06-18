Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

