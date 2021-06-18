Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $62,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.