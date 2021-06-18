Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,352 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

