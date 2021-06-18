Arbidex (ABX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $79,906.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $356,622.32 and $79,906.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00756847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00084284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.