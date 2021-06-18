Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 28,096 Shares

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15.

On Monday, May 17th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.78 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

