Ares Management Llc Sells 200,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

