Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 139,551 shares.The stock last traded at $53.38 and had previously closed at $52.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.11.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

