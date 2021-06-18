Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

