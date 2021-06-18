Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$35.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$16.32 and a 52-week high of C$35.57.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.