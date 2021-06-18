Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Truist

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price upped by Truist from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $104.05 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

