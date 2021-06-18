Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,050 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,965. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

