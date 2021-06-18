Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $3.35 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.37.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.
