Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $3.35 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

