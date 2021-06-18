ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,077,000 after buying an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 127,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

