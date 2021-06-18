ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE ASGN traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. 6,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $110.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

