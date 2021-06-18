Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

ASH opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 939,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

