Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,280 by Analysts at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,217.25 ($55.10).

AHT stock traded down GBX 108 ($1.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,004 ($65.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £22.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a one year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,901.14.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

