ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $16.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.