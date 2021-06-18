Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Assertio has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

