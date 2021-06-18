Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 742 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

AC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $829.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.