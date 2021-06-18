Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.90

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 35671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

