Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Kristin Yarema Purchases 2,021 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,460.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kristin Yarema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Kristin Yarema bought 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $15.36 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after buying an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

