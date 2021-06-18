ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $739,785.55 and $16.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.00430712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.