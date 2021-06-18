Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.62. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 52,148 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATY. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Laurentian boosted their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$70.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atico Mining news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,200. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

