Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $262.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.79. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $263.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

