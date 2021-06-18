Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.99. 8,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,416. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

