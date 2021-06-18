Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $97.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

