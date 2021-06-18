Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

