Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 235.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 524,797 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.12 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

