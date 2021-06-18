Aviva PLC Buys 360 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $35,020,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE opened at $328.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.47. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

