Aviva PLC Buys 5,105 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $38,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 90,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $240.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

