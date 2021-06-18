Aviva PLC Has $33.21 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $33,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $231.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

