Aviva PLC Has $40.16 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,979 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $40,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

