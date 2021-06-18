Aviva PLC Has $48.71 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 612.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,163 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $48,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.78. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

