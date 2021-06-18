Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $45,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

