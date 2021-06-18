Aviva PLC Sells 50,005 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,005 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

