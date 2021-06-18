AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVRO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 67.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 781.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,038. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $388.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

