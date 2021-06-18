Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,919. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.55 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

