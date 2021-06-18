Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,425.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Azuki has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $1.77 million and $33,425.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00144272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00180251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.31 or 0.00909482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.84 or 1.00032934 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

