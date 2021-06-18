B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775,415 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 585,573 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,942,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after buying an additional 971,237 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

BTG opened at $4.52 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

