BaaSid (BAAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.45 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $200,553.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00723498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042319 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

