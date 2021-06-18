Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $95.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.04. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

