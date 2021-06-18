Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $186.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.42. Baidu has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

