Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $186.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.42. Baidu has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

