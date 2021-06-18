Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 166,154 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,154 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $62,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

