Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Insulet worth $76,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $284.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,190.69 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

